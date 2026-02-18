JD Vance comments on rumors of a feud between him and Marco Rubio

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has rejected suggestions of a rivalry with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling reports of tension media-driven speculation.

In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Vance also deflected questions about whether he intends to run for president in 2028.

No conflict, he says

“It’s so interesting that the press is trying to create this conflict when there is no conflict. Marco is doing a great job. I’m doing the best job I can. The president is doing a great job. We’re going to continue to work together,” Vance said.

Rumors of friction have circulated as both men are viewed by some Republicans as potential future presidential contenders.

Rubio, 54, told Vanity Fair in December 2025 that he would back Vance if he chose to run. “If JD Vance runs for president, he will be our candidate, and I will be one of the first to support him,” Rubio said, reports Digi24.ro.



Dodging 2028

Asked directly about his own ambitions, the 41-year-old vice president laughed and avoided a firm answer.

“A year and a half ago, I asked the American people to give me my current job. We’ll be looking at the next job at some point in the future,” Vance said.

President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution bars him from seeking a third term in 2028, though he has occasionally alluded to the idea in public remarks.

According to the conservative Washington Examiner, Vance and Rubio are expected to take turns delivering White House press briefings during press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s maternity leave, placing both men in a prominent public role.

Europe and Iran

During the same Fox News appearance, Vance addressed relations with Europe, saying tensions are often mischaracterized.

“The problem with Europe is not that we don’t like it,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t respect our allies. It’s more that they often sabotage themselves.”

He argued that U.S. pressure has encouraged European governments to increase defense spending, strengthen border controls and pay closer attention to free speech protections.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but frankly, we want a lot more from our European allies,” Vance said.

On Iran, Vance said nuclear talks in Geneva went well “in some ways,” but added that Tehran has not yet accepted certain “red lines” set by Trump. While emphasizing that the president prefers diplomacy, he noted that other options remain “on the table.”

Sources: Fox News, Vanity Fair, The Washington Examiner