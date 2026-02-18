Kyiv accuses Belarus of powering Russia’s war machine

Ukraine has announced new sanctions against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, accusing Minsk of deepening its support for Russia’s war effort.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would intensify measures to counter what he described as Belarus’s role in facilitating Russian aggression, reports PRM.ua.

Drone support claims

In a statement, Zelensky said Russia deployed a repeater system in Belarus in the second half of 2025 to help control attack drones.

According to him, the system expanded Moscow’s capacity to target northern Ukrainian regions, including the Kyiv area and Volyn.

He added that certain strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid and railway infrastructure would not have been possible without assistance from Belarus.

Industry involvement

Zelensky claimed that more than 3,000 Belarusian enterprises are contributing to Russia’s military campaign by supplying equipment, machinery and components, including parts used in missile production.

He also pointed to the development of infrastructure in Belarus for the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik medium-range missile system.

According to the Ukrainian president, Belarus has provided its territory for the system and continues to deliver components and mechanical parts linked to the weapon.

Broader threat

Zelensky warned that cooperation between Minsk and Moscow presents risks not only to Ukraine but to Europe more broadly.

He noted that the Oreshnik missile system has entered combat duty in Belarus and that its deployment is nearing completion.

Ukrainian officials argue that the positioning of such systems in Belarus could pose a direct threat to several European countries.

Kyiv said it would work with international partners to ensure the new sanctions against Lukashenko have a wider global impact.

Sources: PRM.ua