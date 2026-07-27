JD Vance expresses concern over U.S. military strikes on Iran

Navigating loyalty in politics is tough. When cameras follow every move, public unity usually defines a presidential team, but small cracks can quickly draw intense scrutiny.

If high-profile allies voice doubts on air, rumors of trouble behind closed doors spread fast, reports the Irish Star.

Cracks on air

Fox News commentators are openly questioning the dynamic inside the White House. During a recent episode of “The Big Weekend Show” on Saturday, conservative host Tomi Lahren raised eyebrows with her sharp assessment of Vice President JD Vance following his appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

“I’m a little perplexed at why he did that podcast and why he’s seemingly in some ways he’s undermining the president,” Lahren said on air.

Co-host Marc Thiessen echoed her concerns during the broadcast, pointing to a broader pattern of disagreement. “He seems to be going off base a lot and contradicting the president a lot lately. It’s not helpful,” Thiessen added.

The broadcast remarks sparked immediate debate online. Social media users on X quickly weighed in, with some questioning whether the vice president was stepping out of line while others argued that honest disagreement is healthy in leadership.

Foreign policy friction

The apparent rift comes at a delicate time for foreign policy, particularly concerning military operations in the Middle East. Tensions escalated sharply after the U.S. carried out its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran following the breakdown of a temporary agreement reached in June.

President Donald Trump signaled a firm stance on Red Sea security, warning that “major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran” if Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue their campaign of attacks against commercial shipping lanes.

Behind closed doors, Vance favors a more cautious approach. According to reporting by CNN, the vice president expressed direct concern about escalating the war during a key White House strategy meeting with Trump.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Vance was not alone. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine also raised questions about continuing the strikes, highlighting growing internal debate over how far the U.S. should go in the region.

Sources: Irish Star, Fox News, CNN