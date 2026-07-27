Trump reportedly backed into a corner as White House reveals growing frustration

Trump ‘more erratic than ever’ as Iran war leaves him with few options.

Mounting costs, rising casualties and an increasingly uncertain military strategy are reportedly placing new pressure on Donald Trump as the conflict with Iran drags on.

According to a report by The New York Times, White House officials say the president has become more unpredictable annd erratic behind closed doors as he searches for a way to end the war without appearing to back down publicly.

The report claims Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by the limited options available and has repeatedly shifted his public messaging on how the conflict should be resolved.

Mixed messages on the path forward

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump suggested the United States could continue its military campaign for as long as necessary.

“There’s a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it’s knocking out everything they have.”

Moments later, however, the president argued that diplomacy remained the preferred outcome, saying a negotiated settlement would ultimately be the better solution.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that talks with Iran are continuing despite the collapse of a previous ceasefire and the ongoing military operations. He has also maintained that Tehran is interested in reaching an agreement, while adding that Iranian leaders are not yet ready to finalize one.

War costs continue to climb

Beyond the growing human toll, the financial burden of the conflict has also increased sharply.

During testimony before Congress, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the war had already cost approximately $37.5 billion before requesting an additional $67 billion to continue military operations.

Lawmakers also questioned previous claims made by Hegseth about the condition of Iran’s armed forces.

Senator presses Hegseth over earlier claims

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff confronted the defense secretary over remarks he made during the second week of the conflict, when he declared that Iran’s military had been “destroyed” and rendered ineffective.

Rather than giving a direct yes-or-no answer, Hegseth instead described the extensive damage inflicted on Iran’s navy, missile capabilities and defense industry.

Ossoff repeated the question after Hegseth avoided directly confirming whether his earlier assessment had been accurate.

“Mister Secretary, you stated that, on day 14 of this conflict, the second week of the conflict, you stated that Iran’s military had been ‘destroyed’ and ‘made combat ineffective.’ Was that an accurate statement? Yes or no?”

The exchange came as The New York Times reported that Trump is privately searching for an outcome that would allow him to bring the conflict to a close without appearing politically weakened.

“I just don’t think they’re ready yet. But they do want to make a deal.”