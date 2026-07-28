JD Vance says ‘go to hell’ after claims of coordinated smear campaign

JD Vance leads Republican field as alleged online campaign intensifies.

Vice President JD Vance has become the focus of an increasingly aggressive online campaign that supporters say is designed to damage his standing among conservatives and weaken his prospects for a future presidential bid.

According to the Daily Mail, investigators examining the campaign argue that the growing wave of anti-Vance messaging extends beyond spontaneous criticism and instead bears the hallmarks of a coordinated political effort.

Reports cited by the publication allege that a pro-Israel advocacy group paid conservative influencers to publish attacks against Vance across selected social media platforms.

The campaign, frequently promoted under the slogan “Never Vance,” has also reportedly been linked to former political strategists involved in digital messaging efforts aimed at criticizing the vice president’s foreign policy positions.

Those allegations have fueled debate over the growing influence of organized online campaigns in American politics.

Vance responds

Asked about the reported effort, Vance offered a blunt response.

“You know, my response to that is, ‘Well, go to hell,'” the vice president said.

His comments quickly circulated across social media, adding further attention to the controversy surrounding the campaign.

Despite the online attacks, reports suggest Vance’s standing within Republican ranks has remained resilient.

Polling cited by the Daily Mail places the vice president well ahead of other potential Republican presidential contenders, with 48 percent support among conservative voters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was listed as the closest challenger in the same survey with 18 percent support, leaving Vance with a commanding lead over the rest of the field.

Questions surrounding the alleged campaign have also renewed discussion about the role of outside organizations, political consultants and paid online personalities in shaping public opinion.

While critics argue such efforts can distort political debate, supporters of Vance contend the campaign has ultimately failed to dent his popularity and may even have strengthened his position among Republican voters considering the party’s next presidential nominee.