JD Vance Sparks Backlash After Criticizing the Vatican on Immigration

JD Vance’s criticism of the Vatican’s stance on immigration has reignited debate and drawn widespread criticism on social media.

A new statement from U.S. Vice President JD Vance has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

The debate reignited after Vance criticized the Vatican’s views on immigration during an interview with Fox News, according to Raw Story.

Vance commented on statements made by the American-born pope regarding migration, an issue on which Pope Leo has repeatedly advocated a more humane approach to migration and has publicly criticized the U.S. government’s policies.

Criticism of the Vatican

During the interview, Vance emphasized that his disagreement was not about the pope’s views on capitalism but about the Church’s approach to immigration.

“I don’t see Pope Leo as an anti-capitalist. I do think some of the things that have come out of the Vatican on the immigration issue, in particular, have been troubling,” Vance said. “What I would hope the Catholic leadership has learned from some of the things that Marco [Rubio], the president, and I have said about immigration is that it’s not just about the dignity of the immigrant; it’s about the dignity of the native-born.”

Tensions between Vance and Pope Leo over migration policy have persisted for some time.

The remarks are the latest in a long-running disagreement between the vice president and the head of the Catholic Church on the issue, according to Raw Story.

Reactions Follow

Shortly after the interview, Vance’s comments drew criticism from a number of journalists and political commentators on Bluesky and other social media platforms.

“You have to have some deep, unregistered pretentiousness to try to dunk on the pope,” wrote political commentator Juan Escalante. Journalist Thor Benson added: “Come on, Pope Leo. Excommunicate him. Do it for me.”

Political science professor Anjali Dayal, commentator Wajahat Ali, and journalist Patrick A. Reed also responded to the remarks with critical or satirical posts.

According to Raw Story, the reactions illustrate that Vance’s latest comments have reignited the debate over the relationship between the Trump administration’s immigration policy and the Catholic Church’s message on immigration.

Migration Is a Defining Issue for Pope Leo

Since taking office, Pope Leo has made migration and human dignity central themes of his pontificate.

During a visit to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, a major arrival point for many migrants, the pope emphasized that “human dignity has no passport.”

He also called on governments to create safe and legal migration pathways and stressed that people fleeing their homes should be treated with respect and compassion.

According to Vatican News, these statements are consistent with the Catholic Church’s social teaching and are one of the reasons Pope Leo has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration’s stricter immigration policies.

Why the Criticism Has Drawn Extra Attention

JD Vance’s remarks have received additional attention because he is himself a practicing Catholic.

According to The Guardian, he converted to Catholicism in 2019 and has since repeatedly described his faith as an important part of both his personal life and his political values.

For that reason, several commentators argue that it is unusual for a senior Catholic politician to publicly criticize the head of the Catholic Church.

This has further fueled reactions on social media, where many have accused Vance of challenging the pope’s authority on an issue that has long been central to the Catholic Church.

Sources: Raw Story, Fox News, Vatican News, The Guardian