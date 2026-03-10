Jesse Jackson Jr. criticises leaders over remarks at father’s memorial

What was intended as a moment of remembrance soon drew attention for reasons unrelated to the tribute.

The final memorial events for Rev. Jesse Jackson in Chicago were meant to celebrate a towering figure of the civil rights movement. Instead, speeches from prominent political leaders and a separate online tribute soon sparked debate about whether the moment had become entangled in today’s political battles.

The disagreement intensified after Jackson’s son publicly criticised remarks made during the ceremony attended by several former presidents, LadBible writes.

A son’s criticism

Jesse Jackson Jr. addressed supporters and family members during a smaller gathering at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago. The Associated Press reported that the event brought together a few hundred relatives, activists, and longtime allies following the larger public service.

Speaking candidly about the previous day’s ceremony, he told the audience: “Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson.”

He argued that his father spent his life challenging the political establishment rather than aligning with it.

As Jackson Jr. put it, the civil rights leader spoke for “the disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected,” insisting that such advocacy required “a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people.”

A high-profile memorial

The earlier public memorial at Chicago’s House of Hope drew major political figures including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Kamala Harris. ABC News described the service as both a religious homegoing and a national political gathering, reflecting Jackson’s decades-long influence.

Obama used part of his eulogy to reflect on divisions in American public life. “Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all.”

Joe Biden also criticised the Trump administration, saying it did not share “any of the values that we have.”

Kamala Harris echoed concerns about the current political climate, saying: “I’m not into saying I told you so, but we did see it coming.”

Bill Clinton’s remarks took a different tone, focusing on his friendship with Jackson rather than contemporary politics.

A life beyond party lines

Rev. Jesse Jackson died at his Chicago home on February 17 at the age of 84. LADbible noted that his family said he “died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.”

For decades, Jackson stood at the center of American civil rights activism. A close associate of Martin Luther King Jr., he later founded Operation PUSH and the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, according to Sky News, while advocating for voting rights, economic opportunity, and racial equality.

He also pursued national office himself, launching Democratic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 that helped expand the political influence of Black voters and progressive coalitions.

Shortly after Jackson’s death was announced, President Donald Trump posted a tribute on Truth Social. In the message, he described the activist as “a force of nature like few others before him,” before also criticising Barack Obama as “a man who Jesse could not stand.”

The mix of remembrance and political commentary ensured that even Jackson’s farewell reflected the intense debates he spent a lifetime confronting.

Sources: Associated Press, ABC News, Sky News, LADbible