“Stunning admission”: OpenAI may have gotten one thing wrong about ChatGPT

OpenAI appears to be backing away from letting users complete bookings directly inside ChatGPT, opting instead to send transactions to third-party apps. Analysts called the shift a “stunning admission,” and travel stocks surged on the news.

OpenAI appears to be stepping back from plans to let users complete purchases directly inside ChatGPT, in a move analysts say signals a major shift in how AI platforms may interact with online services.

Instead of processing transactions itself, the company is now leaning toward directing users to third-party apps to complete purchases such as hotel bookings or product orders.

The change quickly reverberated through financial markets. Shares of online travel agencies Booking.com and Expedia surged after the news broke, suggesting investors see the shift as a major relief for companies that feared AI could bypass them entirely.

A shift away from “instant checkout”

OpenAI had been experimenting with integrated checkout tools that would allow users to book hotels or buy items without leaving the chatbot.

But according to reporting from The Information, the company is now evolving its strategy by moving its “Instant Checkout” feature into partner apps instead of keeping the transaction inside ChatGPT itself.

Analysts at TD Cowen described the move as a “stunning admission.”

They suggested the decision may indicate that the long-discussed idea of AI assistants replacing traditional apps — effectively becoming a new operating system for digital services — is not unfolding as quickly as many in the tech industry expected.

The messy reality of online commerce

One reason for the shift may simply be the complexity of running real-world commerce systems.

Handling payments, cancellations, refunds and customer complaints can be operationally complicated. Travel bookings in particular come with legal responsibilities and customer service obligations that platforms like ChatGPT have not historically had to manage.

Online travel agencies act as contractual intermediaries between travelers and service providers, meaning they are responsible for issues such as booking accuracy, pricing disputes and trip disruptions.

Those obligations can become especially difficult during large-scale travel disruptions, when thousands of bookings may suddenly require changes or refunds.

Even Google struggled with the same idea

OpenAI’s rethink is not without precedent.

Google once tried to embed itself directly into the travel booking process through a feature called “Book on Google,” launched in 2015. The project aimed to let users complete travel reservations directly through Google’s interface.

However, the company eventually shut the feature down in 2022 after it failed to gain significant traction.

The experience suggested that even dominant technology platforms can struggle to replace the existing infrastructure of travel booking services.

Consumers may still prefer established platforms

Another factor may simply be user behavior.

Consumers often prefer completing purchases through familiar services that offer large inventories, transparent pricing and dedicated customer support. Online travel agencies have spent decades building systems designed specifically for those needs.

TD Cowen analysts said OpenAI’s apparent decision to step back from handling bookings directly may signal that users still favor those established platforms when it comes to completing transactions.

Investors clearly welcomed the news. Following the reports, Booking.com shares jumped roughly eight percent while Expedia surged about thirteen percent.

