Kamala Harris accuses Donald Trump of overstepping authority after Iran strikes

A sharp political confrontation is unfolding over who has the power to steer the United States into military conflict. As lawmakers weigh their next move, the clash is exposing deep divisions in Washington over executive authority and the risk of escalation.

Others are reading now

Hours after Saturday’s US strikes on Iranian targets, the debate in Washington shifted back to Capitol Hill. Now the dispute centers on constitutional authority as much as national security. The odds are long.

According to Romanian outlet Digi24, Democratic lawmakers are moving to force a vote on a measure invoking the War Powers Resolution of 1973, seeking to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to expand military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Revisiting war powers

The War Powers Resolution requires presidents to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying armed forces and limits military operations to 60 days without authorization.

Lawmakers have attempted to use it in past conflicts, including debates over Libya in 2011 and Syria in 2018, but such efforts have rarely imposed lasting limits on the executive branch.

Representative Ro Khanna introduced the current resolution in the House, joined by Republican Thomas Massie as co-sponsor. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a floor vote. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has requested classified briefings and expressed support for similar action, Digi24 reports.

Also read

Democrats hold minority status in both chambers of Congress, complicating the path forward. Even if the resolution passes, overriding a potential presidential veto would be difficult.

White House allies respond

Senior Republicans have defended the strikes. House Speaker Mike Johnson said diplomatic options regarding Iran’s nuclear program had been exhausted. Senate Republican Leader John Thune described Tehran as a “clear and unacceptable threat” to US security.

According to the Romanian outlet, administration officials notified senior congressional leaders around the time of the operation and provided follow-up briefings to relevant committees shortly after the strikes began. Administration officials have said the action was necessary to counter mounting risks linked to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Late Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris issued a sharply critical statement on social media.

“Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war that the American people do not want,” she said, arguing that Congress must assert its constitutional authority before the conflict deepens.

Also read

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Her remarks bring the Iran strikes squarely into a tense domestic political climate marked by divided government and looming elections. Whether the constitutional challenge gains traction remains uncertain.

House lawmakers are expected to take up the measure later this week.

Sources: Digi24, Kamala Harris/Facebook