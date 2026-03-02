Trump’s strikes on Iran: ‘Freedom’ is the goal

Members of Congress reacted swiftly Saturday after President Donald Trump ordered military action against Iran, raising questions about the scope of the operation and the risk of a wider conflict.

Others are reading now

Some lawmakers voiced support for confronting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, while others cautioned that the move could entangle the United States in another prolonged Middle East crisis, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Foreign policy analysts also warned that escalation could draw in regional actors and complicate diplomatic efforts already under strain.

Freedom cited as goal

In an interview with The Washington Post early Saturday, Trump framed the operation as part of a broader push for change inside Iran.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” he said. “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”

In a recorded address announcing what he described as “major combat operations,” Trump urged Iranians to assert control over their future once the strikes conclude. He acknowledged that U.S. service members face danger, saying casualties are often a reality in wartime but portraying the mission as focused on long-term security.

Also read

Military operation unfolds

The campaign began around 1 a.m. Eastern time with ship-launched Tomahawk missiles and airstrikes carried out by U.S. aircraft, The Washington Post reported.

The effort, named “Operation Epic Fury,” is expected to continue through the weekend, a U.S. official told the newspaper.

A senior administration official cited by The Washington Post said intelligence “indicators” suggested Iran was preparing possible preemptive attacks on U.S. targets overseas, a factor in Trump’s decision.

Regional tensions rise

Vice President JD Vance said this week that the administration does not expect the situation to develop into a drawn-out war, the newspaper reported.

Sources: The Washington Post