Brussels moves to criminalize 3D-printed guns across the EU

The European Commission has proposed new EU-wide rules to combat illegal firearms, with a strong focus on 3D-printed weapons and digital blueprints. The plan would introduce tougher penalties, common definitions of firearms crimes, and stronger cross-border cooperation.

The European Commission has unveiled new plans to crack down on illegal firearms — with a strong focus on homemade guns made using 3D printers.

The proposal, presented in Brussels this week, would introduce common rules across all EU countries to tackle firearms trafficking and related crimes. It marks the first legislative move under the EU’s new internal security strategy, known as ProtectEU.

Officials say illegal weapons continue to fuel terrorism, gang violence, and organized crime. But a newer concern is adding urgency: the growing ability to produce untraceable firearms using 3D printing technology.

Why 3D-printed weapons are worrying authorities

In recent years, 3D printers have become more affordable and accessible. While they are widely used for legitimate purposes — from manufacturing prototypes to hobby projects — they can also be used to create parts for working firearms.

Because these weapons can be assembled privately and may lack proper serial markings, they are harder for law enforcement to trace.

Under the Commission’s proposal, EU countries would be required to criminalize not only the production of illicit 3D-printed firearms, but also the creation and sharing of the digital blueprints used to manufacture them. Member States would have to set maximum prison sentences of at least two years for illegally creating, acquiring, or distributing such blueprints.

The aim is to address the problem before it spreads further.

Common definitions and tougher penalties

Right now, firearms crimes are defined and punished differently from one EU country to another. That inconsistency can create loopholes for criminal networks operating across borders.

The new directive would establish common definitions for offenses such as trafficking, illegal manufacturing, and possession of illicit firearms, essential components, and ammunition. It would also make it a crime to falsify or remove the mandatory markings that allow authorities to track a firearm throughout its lifecycle.

The Commission is proposing that EU countries set maximum prison terms of at least five years for possession of illicit firearms and at least eight years for trafficking or manufacturing them.

The rules would apply only to intentional criminal acts involving illegal firearms. They would not change existing EU laws governing the legal purchase, ownership, or transfer of firearms by authorized dealers or lawful owners.

Better coordination across borders

The proposal also calls on each EU country to create a National Firearms Focal Point — essentially a dedicated office responsible for coordinating firearms-related information.

These offices would help trace weapons that move across borders, support joint investigations, and contribute to a clearer picture of how illegal firearms circulate within the EU.

Improved data collection is another key element. Countries would be required to record basic information about seized firearms — such as model and type — and share broader statistics every five years. This would allow the EU to better understand trends, including whether weapons from conflict zones are entering the bloc illegally.

What happens next

The proposal now goes to the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union for negotiation and approval. If adopted, Member States would have to incorporate the new rules into their national laws.

The EU already regulates the legal sale and movement of firearms within the bloc and oversees import and export rules. However, until now, there has been no unified EU-level framework specifically defining and penalizing firearms-related criminal offenses.

With 3D printing changing how weapons can be produced, Brussels is signaling that the legal framework must evolve as well.

Sources: European Commission proposal on combating firearms trafficking; European Internal Security Strategy (ProtectEU) documentation