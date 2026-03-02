Oil tanker burning in Hormuz Strait, unknown weapon used

Oil prices are surging following the increased tensions in the Middle East.

An oil tanker sailing under the Palau flag was struck off the coast of Oman on Sunday, leaving four crew members injured, authorities said, Reuters reports.

The tanker, identified as Skylight, had a crew of 20 on board who were evacuated after the attack. According to the centre, four crew members suffered injuries of varying severity. The crew included 15 Indian nationals and five Iranians.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said the vessel was hit about five nautical miles north of Khasab Port on the Musandam Peninsula, near the Strait of Hormuz. Officials did not specify what weapon struck the ship.

CNN cites Iranian authorities as reporting that a vessel is sinking following an “unauthorized passage.” It is unclear if the vessel referred to is Skylight.

It is unclear who recorded the burning tanker.

Oil prices surge

The US-Israeli attack on Iran sent shockwaves through the financial markets on Monday.

According to Reuters, oil prices on the Brent index increased by about 10%, with US crude oil also jumping 8.2%.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route for oil trade, with approximately 20% of the world’s seaborne oil trade passing through the narrow strait.

Shipping giants halting transits

Because of the increased tensions in the region, transport giants are suspending transits through the vital strait.

AFP reported on Sunday that Danish shipping giant Maersk would suspend vessel transits through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal for safety reasons.

On Saturday, the German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd ceased transits through the Strait of Hormuz, also citing security reasons.

Sources: Reuters, CNN, France 24, statement from Hapag-Lloyd