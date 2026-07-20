Kamala Harris urges high voter turnout ahead of November midterm elections

Political campaigns always keep candidates on their toes.

With crucial votes fast approaching, voter sentiment can shift instantly based on erratic economic shifts and foreign policy crises. A fresh wave of data suggests a dark turn for the current administration, reports UNILAD.

Bleak economic outlook

The upcoming midterm elections are putting the MAGA movement to a serious test. While Donald Trump previously claimed on Truth Social to have the highest approval ratings ever, new numbers tell a very different story.

A recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey polled 1,000 voters in July to see how Americans view the administration. The results look grim. According to UNILAD, a striking 57 percent of respondents stated they are unlikely to support any self-identified MAGA candidates this year.

Financial worries drive much of this backlash. Voters are deeply worried. The same CNBC poll showed that 61 percent of participants feel pessimistic about the future of the economy. Still, Trump’s net approval rating on inflation rose slightly to minus-47 points in June from minus-50 points in May.

Rising voter disapproval

Economic anxieties are not the only issue dragging down the administration. Foreign policy struggles, particularly a conflict involving Iran, have severely damaged voter confidence across the country.

Different polling firms show a clear trend for the president. UNILAD noted that a Focaldata poll placed Trump’s approval rating at minus-23 points. Meanwhile, a CBS News and YouGov poll found that 60 percent of voters disapprove of his job performance.

Even traditionally loyal voting groups are walking away. The CBS poll found that 54 percent of white non-college voters disapprove of Trump, while 61 percent are unhappy with his work, and 66 percent pointed to the Iran war as a bad choice.

A fierce pushback

With the midterm elections scheduled for November 3, opposition leaders are seizing on these negative numbers. Former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently issued a passionate call to action.

According to UNILAD, Harris claimed Trump is “scared of your power” and “wants you to believe that your vote does not matter” to keep people home. She urged the public to make their “voices heard” to fight back.

“He wants you to lose confidence in our electoral system so you stay home this November,” Harris stated. She added, “He knows how discontent the American people are, and he wants to make sure that you do not vote.”

Sources: UNILAD