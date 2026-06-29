Kennedy family breaks silence on Trump ‘illegally’ adding his name to Kennedy Center

He explained that the venue represents more than just architecture.

When a building holds decades of history, people get very protective of the plaque above the door. Changing a national monument is never a simple paint job. It usually requires a lengthy legal fight.

A blocked name change

Donald Trump recently tried to rebrand a major performing arts venue. Just weeks into his second term, the president completely overhauled the venue’s leadership team.

The new board quickly took action. In December, they voted to rename the facility “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

That decision hit a massive legal roadblock. A judge recently ruled that altering the monument required formal approval from Congress.

The administration tried to freeze that ruling. They warned in a court filing that removing the president’s name would cause a financial disaster.

Defending the legacy

“Without the name, ‘Trump’ on the building, our fundraising will not only come to a halt,” the filing stated, “but any and all monies raised or committed would be obligated to be returned, refunded, or terminated.”

An appeals court rejected that argument in mid-June. The fresh bronze letters came down immediately.

Joe Kennedy III has now shared his thoughts on the bitter dispute. Speaking to the Irish Star, he expressed immense relief over the legal outcome.

“It was a blatantly illegal act, and I’m glad that the courts said as much,” he told the publication.

Bigger fish to fry

He explained that the venue represents more than just architecture. “The Kennedy Center was created by an act of Congress to memorialize a slain president who dedicated his life to the United States and its people,” he stated.

Not everyone in the political dynasty wanted to fight the White House. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a different approach.

During an interview with CBS, he acknowledged his relatives were upset. Still, he refused to condemn the president’s actions.

“Of course, I understand it, but I have bigger fish to fry,” he told the network. “Saving one life is more important to me than the name on a building,” he added.

When asked about his cousin’s stance, Joe Kennedy III focused on history. “I’m proud of the values that my family has been, for generations, trying to fight for,” he replied to the Irish Star.

Sources: Irish Star, CBS