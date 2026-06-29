President Trump announces major new public golf course project in Washington

The layout of a capital city often shifts to reflect the unique tastes of its leaders.

For generations, public spaces in Washington have been transformed by executive ambition. As DR News reports, a massive new infrastructure plan now aims to completely redraw a famous corner of the district.

A bold vision

The American capital is preparing for a dramatic face-lift to inject high-end sports culture directly into federal parklands.

According to a report by DR News, President Donald Trump unveiled plans to build one of the largest golf courses in the world right in Washington. He announced the initiative on Truth Social.

The new development is designed to completely reshape the district’s athletic profile. “When completed, the course will be able to host major golf tournaments such as the US Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and other major PGA tournaments,” the president wrote.

From ruins to greens

Before announcing the plan, the president toured the area with his administration. He noted that the historic Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool is fully functional again following a multi-million dollar renovation.

But attention quickly shifted to a much larger target. Trump noted that he toured the East Potomac Golf Links, describing the area as a “dilapidated, worn out, and very dangerous and outdated golf course” in his post.

The president toured the grounds alongside the Secretary of the Interior and renowned golf architect Tom Fazio and his son.

Following the tour, the administration greenlit the project, with Trump emphasizing that the facility will remain available to the public.

Global scale ambitions

Work is scheduled to begin on September 1 this year through the Department of the Interior.

This massive size puts Washington in league with global giants. DR News noted that the world’s largest golf facility is currently the Mission Hills Golf Club in China.

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, that complex covers up to 40 square kilometers and features 12 courses with 18 holes each.

While the exact final layout of the Washington project remains under wraps, the administration is clearly aiming to rival those historic global benchmarks.

Sources: DR News