Trump protester wins ‘significant’ payout in court

The exact figures of the final deal remain a tightly guarded secret.

Walking down the street with a portable speaker usually gets you annoyed looks from locals.

Sometimes, playing the right tune at the exact wrong moment brings much heavier consequences.

But those consequences can eventually lead to a rather pleasant payday.

A costly playlist

A resident of Washington just secured a major legal victory against local authorities. According to the Irish Star it all started with a simple music choice last autumn.

Armed with a speaker, Sam O’Hara decided to trail a group of National Guard soldiers deployed during Donald Trump’s presidency. He blasted the imposing “Imperial March” from the “Star Wars” films to mock the troops.

Most people ignored the theatrical stunt. However, one soldier took offense and flagged down the local police. The authorities ended up placing O’Hara in handcuffs.

Backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, he sued over the wrongful detention. The dispute has now ended with an undisclosed but substantial payout.

Bad for business

The presence of armed troops on city streets was not just a political issue for locals. It was actively hurting trade across the capital.

O’Hara works in the hospitality sector, and he noticed the immediate financial impact. Guests simply stayed away from the highly militarized zones.

He shared his frustrations with The Washington Post on Friday. “Having the National Guard standing out in front of your beautiful restaurant is not really attractive for people coming into the restaurant,” he explained to the newspaper.

Rights and restitution

The exact figures of the final deal remain a tightly guarded secret. Even so, the protester made it completely clear that he walked away very happy with the result.

“I’m pleased that the D.C. police recognize their part in violating my rights,” O’Hara told The Washington Post.

He confirmed reaching a deal with the local government and four specific officers. Summing up the result, he noted, “I will say that I’m pleased and [the settlement] was significant and meaningful.”

According to the newspaper, O’Hara still protests with his portable speaker today. “It’s just the idea that at any point someone can stop me from practicing my right to protest,” he told the outlet.

Sources: The Washington Post, The Irish Star