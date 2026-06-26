King Charles ditches centuries-old tradition to live at Clarence House permanently

Traditions that have stood for centuries have a unique way of defining how a country sees its leaders.

When major public investments are made into historic landmarks, everyday taxpayers naturally expect those grand buildings to serve their original purpose. Yet, a surprising shift in royal living arrangements is currently challenging those expectations, reports Daily Express.

A massive change

According to the Daily Express, King Charles will not move into Buckingham Palace when its massive 369 million pound renovation finishes next spring. Instead, the monarch and Queen Camilla plan to permanently remain at Clarence House, breaking a centuries-old British tradition.

The 775-room landmark will stay open for official events and function as a central headquarters, but it will completely cease to be a home. Prince William and Princess Kate also have no intention of ever moving in.

The choice has triggered sharp criticism from royal experts who fear a public outcry over the massive budget. Many wonder why so much public money was spent on a building that will essentially become a museum.

The wrong message

Royal journalist Phil Dampier believes leaving the building empty is a major misstep. He warns it could damage the royal family’s appeal.

“I think it would be a big mistake for King Charles not to live at Buckingham Palace when renovations are finished. Questions will be asked as to why so much money has been spent on what will become an office and tourist attraction with the feel of a museum,” Dampier told the Daily Express. He added, “Living in world-famous palaces should still be part of the magic.”

However, officials downplayed the controversy, stating the shift allows the public more access. A spokesperson defended the decision.

“The Palace will continue in every traditional way to be the beating heart of the Monarchy, just not its resting head,” the spokesperson said.

Pushing for openness

The updates emerged alongside annual financial reports. In a historic first, both Charles and William disclosed their personal tax bills to the public to improve transparency.

The records show the King paid 12.9 million pounds in tax for the financial year, putting him among the top 100 taxpayers alongside celebrities like Harry Styles.

Sources close to the King told the Daily Express that the move was “another step forwards in the evolution and modernisation” of the crown. They noted that officials clearly recognize “there is a premium on transparency” amid growing scrutiny over royal spending.

Sources: Daily Express