Peskov argued that European leaders should not try to speak on behalf of the White House.

Navigating the complex world of international diplomacy requires reading between the lines of every official statement.

When major powers drop hints about peace negotiations, the global community pays close attention.

A series of new comments from Moscow indicates how Russia views the potential for future peace talks.

Open for help

The Kremlin announced that Russia remains fully open to outside help to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to a report by the Russian news agency TASS, officials are specifically looking toward Washington for potential assistance.

Moscow believes that the United States holds a unique position of influence over both Kyiv and Western Europe. This leverage could make American diplomatic involvement highly effective if properly applied.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized this point during a Friday briefing, highlighting the current administration’s stance.

Trump’s peace push

The Russian government expressed confidence in the current American leadership’s intentions regarding a diplomatic resolution. They see a genuine effort being made by the White House.

“Given the United States’ influence over both European countries and Ukraine, and taking into consideration what we believe is the sincere desire of President Trump and his team to help bring the settlement process onto a peaceful track, we highly appreciate the US willingness,” Peskov said.

Moscow claims that Washington has not abandoned its diplomatic goals, even if focus has temporarily shifted elsewhere.

Peskov noted that Donald Trump plans to return his attention to Eastern Europe soon. “President Donald Trump has stated that once issues related to the Iranian settlement — an inherently complex and demanding process — are resolved, the United States will once again intensify its diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine,” Peskov explained.

Absolute neutrality questioned

Despite welcoming American diplomatic assistance, Moscow stopped short of calling the United States a completely neutral party. Ongoing military aid complicates that label.

“As for absolute neutrality, this term is probably not applicable here because the United States supplies weapons to Ukraine — albeit for a price, whereas earlier it was allegedly done for free — and it also assists Ukraine by providing other technologies,” Peskov stated.

The Kremlin also dismissed outside commentary on the matter, particularly recent remarks from France. Peskov argued that European leaders should not try to speak on behalf of the White House.

“I don’t think President Macron can in any way claim to be Washington’s lawyer or press secretary,” Peskov concluded.

Sources: TASS