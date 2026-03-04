Kremlin allies say U.S. strikes show Trump is a danger to Russia

Donald Trump’s military action against Iran has sparked alarm among some of Russia’s most hawkish voices, who now argue the U.S. president could pose a broader threat to Moscow’s interests.

Others are reading now

When Trump returned to the White House, several Russian nationalist commentators initially hoped his unpredictable and transactional style might ultimately benefit Russia, particularly in the context of negotiations over Ukraine.

But the U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran have prompted a shift in tone among some of those figures, Digi24.ro reports

Growing criticism

Some hardline commentators now say Washington’s actions show that relying on negotiations with the United States is risky.

“The unprincipled United States of America is a threat to the whole world,” nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev said, according to comments reported by Digi24.ro.

“This is the United States with which we are trying to negotiate over Ukraine. Yes, they want a weak Europe. But they also want a weak Russia.”

Also read

War blogger reaction

Other influential pro-war voices have issued similar criticism.

Boris Rozhin, a military blogger known online as “Colonel Cassad” with hundreds of thousands of followers on Telegram, wrote that trusting Trump would be misguided.

“To seriously rely on any agreement or understanding with him (the monster) is either foolishness or treason,” he said.

Academic criticism

Andrei Sidorov, a Russian academic, also criticised the U.S. president during an appearance on state television.

He described Trump as “a dangerous man” and argued that Russia is currently too focused on the war in Ukraine to counter U.S. actions globally.

Also read

“Now we understand who is running the world,” Sidorov said.

Kremlin balancing act

Despite the harsh rhetoric from nationalist commentators, the Kremlin has taken a more cautious tone.

Russian officials condemned the U.S. strikes as “unprovoked aggression” but avoided personally attacking Trump.

Moscow still hopes Washington could play a role in negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

Limited options

Analysts say Russia has limited ability to assist Iran militarily at this stage.

Also read

Moscow has previously imported and produced Iranian-designed drones for use in Ukraine, but experts believe it cannot significantly support Tehran in the current conflict.

At the same time, some Russian officials see potential economic benefits from rising oil prices if the Middle East crisis continues.

Fear of losing allies

Some nationalist commentators argue that U.S. actions have weakened Russia’s international position.

They point to several leaders seen as close to Moscow who have lost power or faced pressure from Washington, including Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ultranationalist philosopher Aleksandr Dugin warned that the fall of Iran could have wider implications.

Also read

“If Iran holds out, everything could take a different turn. If it collapses, we will be next,” he said.

Sources: Digi24.ro, regional media reports