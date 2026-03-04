Trump ‘survives’ another assassination attempt as Hegseth says “Trump got the last laugh”

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Others are reading now

Officials in Washington say recent developments show the confrontation is expanding beyond the battlefield.

According to U.S. authorities, the latest episode involved a plot targeting the American president.

Alleged assassination plot

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iranian operatives had attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference, Hegseth said U.S. forces tracked down and killed the leader of the alleged assassination unit.

“Also yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed,” he said.

Also read

Operation against the unit

Hegseth claimed the United States had successfully eliminated the individual responsible for directing the plot.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump. And President Trump got the last laugh,” he told reporters.

The remarks were part of a broader briefing about the ongoing military operation in the Middle East.

Conflict intensifies

During the same briefing, Hegseth said the United States is making significant progress in its campaign against Iran.

He said American operations were succeeding “decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.”

Also read

The defense secretary added that more U.S. military forces, including fighter jets and bombers, are expected to be deployed to the region.

No details released

Officials did not provide further details about how the alleged assassination attempt was carried out or when it took place.

The claims come as hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran continue to escalate across the region.

Sources: statements by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; The Mirror.