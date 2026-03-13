Kremlin blames Britain after missile strike on Russian factory

Tensions between Moscow and London have intensified following a Ukrainian strike on a Russian defence facility, with the Kremlin accusing Britain of direct involvement.

Others are reading now

The dispute adds to a growing list of Russian accusations against the UK as the war in Ukraine continues to strain relations between Russia and Western countries.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia believes British specialists played a role in a Ukrainian attack on a factory in Bryansk that produces microelectronics used in military equipment.

“It is obvious that the launch of these missiles was impossible without British specialists. We are aware of this. […] To prevent the continuation of such barbaric actions by the Kiev regime, a special military operation is being carried out,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Factory strike in Bryansk

Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted the Kremniy El facility in Bryansk on March 10.

The factory manufactures microelectronic components used in various Russian weapons systems, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Also read

According to Russian officials, the attack involved Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which Ukraine has received from Western allies, reports WP Tech.

Long-range strike weapon

Storm Shadow missiles are air-launched weapons capable of hitting targets hundreds of kilometres away.

Ukraine has used modified Su-24 aircraft to deploy the missiles during the conflict.

The weapon is designed with stealth features that make it difficult for air defence systems to intercept, including advanced Russian systems such as the S-400.

Each missile weighs roughly 1,300 kilograms and carries a 450-kilogram BROACH warhead. It can be configured for several detonation modes, including impact, airburst, or delayed explosions designed to penetrate hardened targets.

Also read

Previous strikes and tensions

Ukraine has used Storm Shadow missiles sparingly due to their limited supply, focusing on strategic targets.

Earlier attacks have reportedly included strikes on an underground command complex in Russia’s Kursk region, facilities in occupied Crimea and a chemical plant in Bryansk in October 2025.

Moscow’s criticism of Britain has intensified over the course of the war. In November 2025, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service described the UK as its “greatest enemy,” claiming that “London, just as on the eve of both world wars, is acting as the main global warmonger.”

Sources: Reuters, reported statements from the Kremlin



