Kremlin Questions reports of US plan for Iran

Reports of a proposed American roadmap for Iran’s war efforts have drawn a cautious response from Moscow.

Russian officials say they are not in a position to judge claims circulating in the media.

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The reaction highlights ongoing uncertainty around diplomatic signals tied to the conflict, reports Digi24.ro.

Moscow distances itself

The Kremlin said it has not been briefed by Tehran on any such proposal.

“Our Iranian friends have not provided us with any such information. We do not know how reliable these reports are,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters, as cited by News.ro.

His comments suggest Russia is keeping its distance from unverified developments while awaiting direct communication from its ally.

Conflicting signals

The remarks come after statements from Washington indicating possible diplomatic movement.

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US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that Iran is seeking an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Reuters reported that a source claimed the United States had delivered a 15-point proposal to Tehran outlining potential terms.

However, Iranian officials pushed back on the claim. According to Iranian state media, a military spokesman denied receiving any such plan and said the United States was “negotiating with itself.”

Unclear path forward

The differing accounts underline the lack of clarity surrounding any potential negotiations.

With Moscow, Washington, and Tehran offering varying narratives, it remains uncertain whether any concrete diplomatic framework exists.

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For now, Russia’s position signals caution, as it refrains from endorsing or dismissing reports without confirmation from Iran.

Sources: Digi24.ro, Reuters, News.ro