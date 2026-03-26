A missile strike on a Russian factory and drone attacks on distant airbases are revealing a shift in Ukraine’s war strategy.

Rather than focusing only on defense, Kyiv is widening its efforts to weaken the systems that sustain missile attacks.

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The result is a campaign aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to strike before weapons are even deployed.

Strikes across systems

In early March 2026, Storm Shadow missiles hit the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, UNITED24 Media reported.

The facility produced microelectronics used in weapons systems, including Iskander ballistic missiles. The strike caused severe damage, especially to specialized equipment that is difficult to replace under sanctions.

At the same time, Ukraine has continued targeting the aircraft used to launch advanced missiles. Tu-22M3 bombers, linked to c, have been repeatedly damaged or destroyed during the war.

UNITED24 Media reported that several of these aircraft were hit during the Spiderweb operation, a covert drone attack on multiple airfields deep inside Russian territory.

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Compounding effects

The combined impact of these operations is creating pressure on different parts of Russia’s military capacity.

Damage to production facilities complicates efforts to maintain missile output, particularly as alternative plants face similar technological limitations.

Meanwhile, the loss of bombers reduces the ability to deploy certain types of missiles, narrowing operational flexibility.

This dual approach reflects an effort to gradually weaken capability rather than relying on a single line of defense.

Constraints and response

According to UNITED24 Media, Ukraine faces ongoing shortages of PAC-3 interceptors used in Patriot systems, while global supply remains limited.

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In response, Kyiv is focusing more on disrupting the infrastructure that enables missile use, from manufacturing sites to delivery platforms.

Ukrainian leadership has also highlighted the importance of developing domestic defense solutions, aiming to strengthen long-term resilience and reduce dependence on foreign systems.

Sources: UNITED24 Media