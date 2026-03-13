Kremlin TV host threatens to “wipe UK off the map”

A prominent Russian state TV presenter has issued a new threat against the United Kingdom.

Others are reading now

Vladimir Solovyov, a well-known Kremlin-aligned television host, called for Russia to take direct action against Britain during a recent broadcast.

Solovyov has repeatedly targeted Western countries in his commentary about the war in Ukraine.

In the past, he has warned that Russia could strike “any part of Europe.”

His latest remarks followed reports that Ukraine struck the Silicon El microelectronics factory in Bryansk.

The facility reportedly produces components for nuclear systems, air defense equipment and submarine-launched missiles.

Also read

According to reports, the plant may take years to fully restore after the attack.

Blaming Britain

Solovyov argued that the strike was effectively directed by the United Kingdom.

“It is emphasised that the attack is carried out by Storm Shadow,” he said, referring to the British-supplied cruise missiles used by Ukraine.

“Everyone should know that this is the British plan, and the British are behind it.”

During the broadcast, Solovyov suggested Russia should retaliate against Britain.

Also read

“Why haven’t we wiped the place where this **** is produced off the face of the earth yet?” he said.

He also questioned why Russia had not struck British interests directly.

The comments come as Ukraine continues to launch strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Recent attacks reportedly damaged oil facilities and other infrastructure linked to Russia’s military and energy sector.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for more than a decade, intensifying dramatically after Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Also read

Russia has also continued its attacks inside Ukraine.

In one recent incident, Russian drones struck a police station in Shostka in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Local authorities said more than 40 police officers were wounded, along with several civilians.

Sources: Russian state TV broadcast, AFP reports, ladbible