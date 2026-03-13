US military moves replica of Russian air defence system

Images shared online appear to show a model of a Russian air defence system being transported through the US state of Alabama, sparking speculation about its purpose.

The photographs, circulating widely on social media, reportedly depict US military personnel moving a structure resembling Russia’s Buk-M3 missile launcher.

According to RBC-Ukraine, the object is likely a mock-up built for training exercises rather than an operational weapon system.

The launcher-like structure is mounted on a semi-trailer instead of the tracked vehicle used by the real Buk-M3 platform, suggesting it was designed to simulate enemy equipment during drills, reports Kyiv Post.

Training and simulation

Armed forces frequently use replica systems to help troops recognise adversary weapons and practice engagement procedures under realistic conditions.

Such models can be deployed in exercises so pilots and ground units become familiar with the appearance and behaviour of foreign military technology.

RBC-Ukraine reported that placing the model on a trailer would allow it to be transported easily between training areas and positioned flexibly during drills.

Role in the war

The Buk-M3 has been actively used by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine.

Open-source battlefield monitoring referenced in the report indicates that Ukrainian troops have destroyed around 20 air defence vehicles from the Buk system since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The appearance of a replica in US training environments may reflect efforts to familiarise personnel with Russian air defence equipment encountered in modern conflicts.

System capabilities

The Buk-M3, designated by NATO as SA-27 “Gollum”, is one of the most recent versions of Russia’s Buk family of surface-to-air missile systems.

Introduced into Russian service around 2016, the platform is marketed internationally under the name Viking.

Compared with earlier variants such as the SA-11 “Gadfly” and SA-17 “Grizzly”, the Buk-M3 uses sealed missile containers and carries six missiles rather than four.

Open-source specifications cited in the report state the system can intercept aircraft and cruise missiles at ranges from 2.5 to 70 kilometres and at altitudes up to 35 kilometres, using thermal and television guidance systems to track targets day and night.

Kyiv Post said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the images or confirm the precise purpose of the object shown.

Sources: Kyiv Post, RBC-Ukraine



