Kyiv woman survives drone strike that destroyed her home and tells her story

For Karina, the war did not begin in 2022. Born in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, now largely under Russian occupation, she has lived with conflict since fighting first erupted in 2014. Years later, the violence followed her to Kyiv.

As Ukraine approaches another anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, her story reflects how the war continues to reshape ordinary lives, reports the Kyiv Post.

Home No More

Her family-owned apartment near Kyiv’s Dorohozhychi metro station has been declared uninhabitable, according to reporting by the Kyiv Post. Repairs to the damaged roof alone could take up to two years.

Government compensation so far totals roughly $1,000, she told the newspaper, and it remains unclear whether further assistance will come.

Nearly two months after the strike, the apartment still stands as a shell of what it once was.

The Strike

The attack happened on Dec. 27 at around 11 a.m., the Kyiv Post reported. Karina was asleep when a loud crash jolted her awake.

A Russian drone hit the building between four apartments. She later showed reporters the destruction and described how close the blast had come: “Like one meter away from me, it just so happened that I didn’t die,” Karina said.

Neighbors were home at the time of the strike, but all survived. There was no fire, allowing residents to evacuate quickly.

Escaping Alive

Karina said she fled immediately, fearing the structure might collapse. In the chaos, she grabbed only essential clothing before running outside, leaving behind documents, money and her laptop.

Despite losing her home, she told the Kyiv Post she considers herself fortunate. “I’m blessed that I am alive, I’m blessed that my parents are alive, my friends are alive,” she said.

Asked whether she believes the war will end soon, her answer was brief: “I don’t.”

Her experience underscores a reality faced by many Ukrainians: even far from the eastern front lines, the conflict continues to intrude without warning.

