Melania Trump to be in charge of UN Security Council meeting next week

The topic of the meeting is going to be education, technology, peace and security.

Others are reading now

Melania Trump will preside over a United Nations Security Council meeting next month, the White House has announced, as the United States assumes the body’s rotating presidency.

The session will focus on the role of education and technology in conflict zones and is scheduled to take place at UN headquarters in New York.

An unprecedented step

According to The Guardian, the role marks an unprecedented step for a serving US first lady.

While Eleanor Roosevelt played a key part in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, no first lady has previously chaired a Security Council session during her time in the White House.

Melania Trump has previously drawn attention to the issue of children affected by war, particularly those taken from Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Also read

In October, she said some Ukrainian children had been reunited with their families, an initiative she has supported during her husband’s second term.

Historic council role

According to a White House statement first reported by CNN, the meeting is titled Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict. It will coincide with the start of the US presidency of the 15-member council on 2 March.

The White House said: “Mrs Trump’s leadership will mark the first time a sitting US first lady presides over the security council, as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”

Officials said the discussion will highlight education as a means of encouraging tolerance and advancing international peace efforts.

Participants are expected to include US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, other council members and additional international representatives.

Also read

Sources: CNN, White House statements, The Guardian