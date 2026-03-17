Lavrov rejects any peace settlement – even if it gives Russia the territory, it wants

The Russian Foreign Minister continues to claim that “the root cause” of the war must be dealt with.

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The Kremlin continues to signal that it is unwilling to ease its stance on ending the war in Ukraine, even if Kyiv accepts significant territorial losses, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes.

New remarks from Moscow suggest that core demands remain unchanged despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“Root cause”

According to ISW, Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on March 16 that Moscow would not agree to a peace deal unless all of its conditions are met.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, Lavrov dismissed the idea that territorial concessions alone could end the conflict.

He stated that even if Ukraine were to “recognize the realities ‘on the ground’” and give up control of the Donbas region, Russia would still refuse to halt its military campaign.

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Lavrov argued that Ukraine’s current leadership remains central to the conflict, describing the democratically elected government as a “root cause” of the war.

Russia’s demands

ISW notes that Moscow has repeatedly outlined sweeping conditions for any settlement. These include limits on NATO expansion, enforced Ukrainian neutrality, and what it calls “demilitarization” and “denazification.”

These terms have been widely interpreted as requiring Ukraine to weaken its military capabilities and replace its government with one aligned with Russian interests.

According to ISW, Lavrov’s latest comments indicate that the Kremlin is continuing to push these objectives without compromise, even as negotiations involving the United States and Ukraine continue.

Peacekeeping dispute

Lavrov also criticized the idea of European peacekeeping troops operating in Ukraine after the war.

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He referred to such forces as “occupying forces,” even if deployed with Kyiv’s approval.

His remarks suggest that Russia rejects the legitimacy of Ukrainian authority over areas where foreign troops might be stationed without Moscow’s consent.

ISW assesses that this framing reflects a broader effort by the Kremlin to assert influence over Ukrainian territory beyond areas it currently controls.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry press conference