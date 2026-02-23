Leaked documents reveal €500m Iran-Russia arms agreement

Confidential Iran-Russia arms pact revealed.

A confidential military deal between Moscow and Tehran has reportedly come to light.

According to the Financial Times, the agreement outlines large-scale weapons deliveries over several years.

The newspaper reports that Iran signed a secret contract with Russia valued at 500 million euros for portable air defence systems and advanced surface-to-air missiles. The deal was reportedly concluded in Moscow in December.

Citing leaked Russian documents reviewed by the Financial Times, along with several individuals familiar with the arrangement, the paper says Russia committed to supplying 500 Verba portable launchers and 2,500 9M336 missiles.

Under the reported terms, deliveries are scheduled in three phases between 2027 and 2029.

Details of the contract

The Financial Times states that the agreement was negotiated between Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Moscow-based representative of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Documents seen by the newspaper indicate that Tehran formally requested the systems in July 2025.

Neither Russian nor Iranian officials have publicly confirmed the reported contract.

Regional tensions

The alleged deal comes amid heightened tensions in the region. In June last year, US forces carried out strikes on three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities, joining Israel’s military campaign against Tehran.

At the time, President Donald Trump said the sites had been destroyed. However, a preliminary US intelligence assessment indicated that the strikes had not eliminated Iran’s nuclear capabilities but had delayed them by several months.

Russia and Iran maintain a strategic partnership treaty, though it does not include a mutual defence clause. Last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry said one of its navy corvettes conducted joint exercises with Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Sources: Financial Times