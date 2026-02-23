UK Defense Secretary: “I want to be the secretary, who deploys troops to Ukraine”

He said, that 2026 must be the year, the four year long war ends.

As the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches, Britain’s defense chief has set out a bold timeline for ending the conflict.

In a newspaper commentary, he signaled that the United Kingdom is preparing for a more direct role in securing any future peace.

British Defense Secretary John Healey wrote in The Telegraph that “2026 must be the year this terrible war ends,” outlining a strategy that moves beyond military support toward what he described as “securing the peace.” Central to that vision is the potential deployment of British troops to Ukraine once hostilities stop.

Healey acknowledged that sending forces abroad represents the “heaviest burden” for any government.

Still, he added, “I want to be the Defense Secretary that oversees British forces on the ground in Ukraine, because that will be the signal that a secure and definitive peace has been traded.”

War’s heavy toll

Reflecting on the battlefield situation, Healey described Russia’s invasion as “failed,” citing more than a million casualties and 250,000 Russian troops dead or missing. He said Moscow has drawn on 17,000 North Korean soldiers as well as recruits from countries including Cuba and Nigeria.

Recalling a recent trip to Ukraine, he said a ballistic missile struck Lviv minutes from his location. “It was a reminder of the scale of the challenge and the huge courage of the Ukrainian people,” he wrote.

Healey pledged tougher action against Russia’s “shadow fleet” and further sanctions. Separately, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told the Munich Security Conference that Kyiv would be prepared to contribute troops to future international security missions after the war.

Building lasting peace

According to Healey, a stable Europe depends on a sovereign Ukraine capable of defending itself. He said London is working with partners, including France, to assemble a “Coalition of the Willing” that could act as a peacekeeping force after a settlement is reached.

The UK has committed £200 million to prepare equipment for possible deployment, ranging from upgraded vehicles to counter-drone systems. A 70-person headquarters has already been established to coordinate planning with allies.

Healey also highlighted closer defense cooperation with Kyiv, including joint production of the AI-enabled “Octopus” interceptor drone designed to counter Russian Shahed drones at lower cost than traditional missiles.

“Slava Ukraini”

He ends his op-ed with a direct message to Ukraine:

“This war has shown us – and Putin – one important thing: never underestimate the will of the Ukrainian people. I pay tribute to the people of Ukraine. I am proud of our UK leadership. I am determined that we will make 2026 the year this war ends.

Slava Ukraini.“

Sources: The Telegraph, Munich Security Conference, United24Media