Why Giant Battery Smartphones Rarely Reach Europe

A flat battery can quickly derail a busy day. In China, some smartphone makers are responding with devices built around unusually large batteries.

Others are reading now

A flat battery can quickly derail a busy day. In China, some smartphone makers are responding with devices built around unusually large batteries.

Yet these heavyweight models remain rare in Europe, where buyers and regulators tend to favour slimmer designs.

The Oukitel WP100 Titan is one of the most extreme examples. It carries a 33,000 milliampere-hour battery, a figure that reflects how much charge a device can store.

At more than 35 millimetres thick and weighing 875 grams, the phone is closer to a small laptop in heft. It is more than four times heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

European flight limits underline how large that capacity is. Power banks in carry-on luggage are generally capped at 100 watt-hours without approval. At 3.7 volts, that equals about 27,000 mAh, meaning the Oukitel exceeds the usual threshold.

Also read

Power for niche users

Other brands are following the same path. The Ulefone Armor 24 offers 22,000 mAh, while the Honor Power2 reaches 10,080 mAh.

By comparison, major flagship phones stay well below those numbers. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has 5,000 mAh, the Google Pixel 10 Pro 4,870 mAh and the iPhone 17 Pro about 3,988 mAh in Europe.

These high-capacity devices are aimed at campers, hikers and construction workers who may spend days without access to a socket. According to Counterpoint, the average smartphone battery in China is 5,418 mAh, roughly 500 mAh more than the global average.

Counterpoint links this to wider use of silicon-carbon batteries in China, which offer higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion cells. Leading brands such as Apple and Samsung have so far been cautious, partly because long-term durability questions remain.

European hurdles

Bigger batteries bring compromises. They add weight, take up internal space and can affect components such as cameras or cooling systems. Charging times are also typically longer.

Also read

European consumers often prefer lighter devices, and phones above 200 grams frequently draw criticism. For many users, 4,000 to 5,000 mAh is sufficient for one to two days of use.

Strict EU safety and environmental rules add another barrier. Higher energy content can mean more complex certification and tougher requirements for battery replacement and disposal.

Souces: Techbook