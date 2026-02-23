3 million pounds of frozen meals recalled in U.S. and Canada

Federal food safety officials say consumers should check their freezers immediately.

Millions of pounds of frozen meals are being pulled from store shelves across North America.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of about 3,370,530 pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products.

According to the FSIS, the recall was triggered after reports that fragments of glass were discovered in some packages.

The products were distributed in both the United States and Canada.

Affected products listed

Two items are included in the recall.

They are Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Japanese-Style Fried Rice sold in a six-pack and Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice sold in 20-ounce packages.

The impacted Ajinomoto product carries best-by dates ranging from September 9 through November 12, 2026. The Trader Joe’s item lists best-by dates from September 8 through November 17, 2026.

Both products were produced under establishment number P-18356, according to the FSIS notice.

Complaints

FSIS said the recall followed notification from Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., the manufacturer, which reported receiving four customer complaints about glass fragments in the rice products.

No injuries have been confirmed in connection with the recalled meals.

Consumers who purchased the affected fried rice are urged not to eat it. The FSIS recommends discarding the product or returning it to the retailer for a refund.

Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.