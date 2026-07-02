Lighting the fuse: Inside Ukraine’s $21M push to mass-produce frontline explosives

Ukraine has launched a $21 million grant program to mass-produce critical military explosives domestically, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign imports and ensure a steady supply of high-impact munitions for the frontline.

Ukraine has officially launched a highly competitive grant program designed to radically scale up the domestic production of military-grade explosives. The state defense-tech cluster, known as Brave1, spearheaded this new initiative to rapidly address critical supply chain vulnerabilities. According to a detailed report by United24 Media, the Ministry of Defense recently announced six initial winners who successfully demonstrated innovative and scalable manufacturing proposals.

The combined budget for these newly approved manufacturing projects currently stands at a substantial 944 million Ukrainian hryvnias, equivalent to roughly $21 million. To ensure these domestic projects succeed, the government is actively providing 620 million hryvnias in direct, non-refundable co-financing. Under the specific terms of this program, selected private companies will cover 30 percent of the required scaling costs, while the state covers the remaining 70 percent.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that the primary goal is to establish the large-scale, reliable production of high-impact brisant explosives. The targeted critical materials specifically include TNT, RDX, PETN, and advanced plasticized C4 analogs. Mass-producing these vital chemical components locally will address a persistent domestic deficit of raw munitions materials required for ongoing frontline combat.

Ending reliance on foreign chemical imports

This new financial initiative aims to significantly reduce Ukraine’s heavy reliance on foreign chemical imports during a time of intense global shortages. Brave1 CEO Andrii Hrytseniuk noted that local defense laboratories had already mastered the complex process of producing high-quality explosives in limited volumes. However, he stressed that the vast majority of energetic materials used in domestic artillery shells are still manufactured abroad.

The grant competition was incredibly fierce, with 42 different private applicants vying for a portion of the state funding. Ultimately, only the sex private companies capable of demonstrating scalable, high-energy outputs were selected to receive the government grants. The program specifically prioritizes the production of high-impact explosives like RDX, which are absolutely vital for maximizing lethality and combat effectiveness on the battlefield.

By funding these private enterprises, Kyiv hopes to ensure a steady, locally controlled supply chain for the country’s armed forces. The government views this immediate investment not just as a wartime necessity, but as a crucial step toward long-term defense self-sufficiency. Building a robust domestic chemical infrastructure is essential for sustaining the ongoing war effort without constantly relying on erratic international supply chains.

Expanding domestic manufacturing amid global shortages

While Ukraine actively works to scale its domestic chemical infrastructure, the nation still relies heavily on international partners for immediate support. The Ukrainian Armed Forces simply consume ammunition at a rate that current domestic production cannot independently sustain. Consequently, bridging the gap between current needs and future self-sufficiency requires massive, ongoing foreign procurement contracts.

To meet these immediate frontline artillery requirements, Ukraine recently secured a major deal with the German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall. This multi-million euro contract guarantees the delivery of tens of thousands of long-range 155mm artillery shells. The comprehensive order notably includes both extended-range explosive shells and compatible propellant charges designed for NATO-standard artillery platforms.

The Rheinmetall contract is specifically scheduled for complete delivery by the first quarter of 2027. This timeline aligns with the German manufacturer’s ongoing efforts to drastically expand its own industrial production capacity to meet European demands. Until Ukraine’s newly funded domestic explosive plants become fully operational, these international contracts remain absolutely critical for holding the frontline.