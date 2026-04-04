Luxury adults-only cruise bans solo travellers

A controversial adults-only cruise promising a “sensual” experience at sea is set to return later this year, with organisers confirming new sailing dates and onboard policies. The voyage, departing from Miami, is designed to cater to couples seeking a more unconventional getaway.

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Despite its free-spirited concept, one firm rule remains in place.

Couples only

According to UNILAD, Temptation Cruises has made it clear that only couples are permitted onboard, with solo travellers not allowed to book.

The organisers say the experience is specifically tailored for partners, aiming to create a shared and controlled environment throughout the trip.

This restriction is presented as a way to maintain boundaries and ensure a consistent atmosphere among guests.

Unique offering

The cruise promotes what it describes as a “sexy and sensual atmosphere,” combining typical holiday features with adult-themed elements.

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Among its standout attractions is a 24/7 playroom, described by the company as a private, clothing-optional space for couples.

The company states: “When the lights dim, the real spark begins. The Playroom is a cozy, clothing-optional hideaway created for couples looking to explore, connect, and turn up the heat in a respectful, judgment-free space.”

Onboard experience

Alongside its more unconventional features, the cruise includes familiar amenities such as pools, live entertainment and themed events.

Guests can expect music performances, social gatherings and nightlife activities throughout the six-day journey.

The itinerary includes stops in destinations such as Key West and Nassau.

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Price points

Packages vary depending on accommodation, with entry-level interior rooms starting at around $1,300.

Higher-tier options include ocean-view cabins and premium suites, with the most expensive packages offering added perks such as private spaces, concierge services and personal butlers.

Set to sail

The voyage is scheduled for October 2026, with organisers promising a mix of relaxation and entertainment tailored exclusively for couples.

They describe the trip as an opportunity to “reconnect on a whole new level” while enjoying a distinct cruise experience.

Sources: UNILAD, Temptation Cruises