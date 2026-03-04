MAGA supporters says Trump has “completely LIED to his voters”

President Donald Trump is facing criticism at home following U.S. strikes on Iran.

Others are reading now

President Donald Trump is facing criticism at home following U.S. strikes on Iran.

The military action has drawn mixed reactions across the United States, particularly among supporters aligned with the Make America Great Again movement.

Critics have pointed to Trump’s previous pledges to avoid new wars, while administration officials argue the operation is intended to prevent a broader conflict.

Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson condemned the strikes, calling the attack “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

He added: “This is going to shuffle the deck in a profound way.”

Also read

MAGA divide

Pro-Trump podcaster Tim Pool also criticized the decision. Influencer brothers Keith and Kevin Hodge wrote online, “Freeing the people of Iran is not why I voted for Trump.”

They added: “President Trump has completely LIED to his voters, backstabbed our country and has disgraced his legacy beyond repair at this point, biggest fall from grace i have ever seen.”

Talk radio host Megyn Kelly said she had “serious doubts” about the airstrikes and questioned whether they justified the loss of U.S. service members.

Political pushback

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky publicly opposed the operation, writing on social media: “This is not ‘America First.’”

He added: “The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

Also read

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Georgia congresswoman and longtime Trump ally, expressed anger online, writing: “The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick liars.”

She added: “We voted for America First and ZERO wars.”

Trump responds

In an interview with independent journalist Rachel Bade, Trump dismissed concerns about losing support within his base.

“I have to do what’s right, number one — and you can’t have Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That’s predominant to me,” he said, according to The Hill.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two. MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Also read

Trump also brushed aside criticism from Kelly, saying: “She was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me. They always come back.”

Sources: ABC News, The Hill, Newsner