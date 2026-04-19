Major ocean current could hit tipping point sooner than thought

A critical system that helps regulate the planet’s climate could be weakening faster than expected. New research suggests the Atlantic’s major ocean circulation is edging closer to a potential collapse, raising fresh concerns about global climate stability.

According to Dr News, citing reporting from The Guardian, scientists now believe earlier projections may have underestimated the scale of the slowdown.

Growing concern

The system, known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc), plays a central role in distributing heat across the globe.

It transports warm water northwards before it cools and sinks, helping to stabilise weather patterns across continents.

Researchers say rising temperatures in the Arctic are disrupting this balance, contributing to a steady decline in the current’s strength.

New findings

The study, led by Dr Valentin Portmann of the Inria research centre in Bordeaux, re-examined climate models alongside real-world observations.

He said: “We found that Amoc will weaken more than expected compared to the average of all climate models. This means that we have an ocean current that is closer to a turning point.”

Instead of relying on a broad range of projections, the research focused on models that best match observed data, reducing uncertainty around future outcomes.

Collapse risk

According to The Guardian, the analysis suggests the most likely scenario is a slowdown of between 42 and 58 percent by 2100.

Researchers indicate that such a level of weakening would significantly increase the risk of a full collapse.

Scientists have previously identified warning signs of a tipping point and note that similar breakdowns have occurred in Earth’s past.

Global impact

The consequences of a collapse would be far-reaching, affecting weather systems and food production worldwide.

Changes could disrupt rainfall patterns relied upon for agriculture, while Western Europe could face harsher winters alongside increased drought risk in summer.

Sea levels around the Atlantic basin are also projected to rise substantially, adding further pressure to coastal regions.

Scientists have already reported that the current is at its weakest level in around 1,600 years, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Sources: Dr News, The Guardian



