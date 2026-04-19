NATO fears grow as Russia offers to take Iran’s uranium

A new proposal involving Iran’s nuclear material is drawing attention as global tensions continue to simmer.

Discussions around a potential transfer of enriched uranium have raised concerns about how such a move could reshape existing security risks.

According to The Express, Russia has indicated it could take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium as part of wider diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Nuclear concerns

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow could “play a role” in handling Iran’s nuclear material, including reprocessing it or storing part of it on Russian soil.

He stated: “This role can take on many forms, including reprocessing highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium, transferring a certain amount to Russia for storage.”

Lavrov added that any arrangement would need to respect Iran’s right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Strategic risks

The proposal has sparked concern among Western observers, given Russia already holds the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran currently possesses a significant quantity of uranium enriched to 60% purity, bringing it close to weapons-grade levels.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned that, if further enriched, the stockpile could theoretically be used to produce up to 10 nuclear weapons.

Diplomatic backdrop

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the idea had been put forward by President Vladimir Putin in discussions with both the United States and regional actors.

He noted the offer remains open but has not yet been implemented.

The developments follow recent talks between Iran and the US, which, according to reports cited by The Express, did not lead to a breakthrough.

Verification issues

International oversight of Iran’s nuclear programme remains uncertain.

Reports seen by the Associated Press indicate inspectors have not been granted access to some facilities following recent military strikes, making it difficult to confirm the current status of enrichment activities.

The IAEA has said it cannot fully verify whether Iran has halted its nuclear work or accurately assess the size of its stockpile at affected sites.

The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic efforts and security concerns intersect.

Sources: The Express, IAEA, Associated Press



