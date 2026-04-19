Dagens.com
Homepage News MasterChef fans furious as Meghan Markle lands surprise role

MasterChef fans furious as Meghan Markle lands surprise role

August M August M
Meghan Markle
ComposedPix / Shutterstock.com

A major TV announcement has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among viewers in Australia. Fans of a long-running cooking show have been left divided after a royal name appeared in its upcoming lineup.

Others are reading now

Second-hand shopping: How to spot value others walk past

Meghan reveals decade of online abuse in candid talk

According to The Express, the Duchess of Sussex is set to feature as a guest judge on the new season of MasterChef Australia, which is due to launch on Sunday.

The show confirmed her involvement in a social media post, describing her as a “SUPER special” addition returning to the country for the first time since 2018.

Fan backlash

While producers promoted the appearance as part of a “star-studded lineup,” some viewers responded with frustration online.

One person wrote: “What a way to ruin a good show!”

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

Another added: “And here I was looking forward to the new season! Tuning out!” while a third said: “I’ll be turning this one off then.”

The reaction reflects a broader divide among audiences whenever high-profile figures step into established formats.

Support grows

Despite the criticism, others welcomed the duchess’s involvement in the cooking series.

One fan commented, “How wonderful, this is a perfect guest! She had so many great recipes on the TIG and on her With Love, Meghan show, her recipes and her guests! A real foodie!”

Another wrote: “Oh, I LOVE this.” while a third added: “She’s in her element and back to what she loves: FOODIE!”

On screen return

The appearance was filmed during Meghan’s current visit to Australia with Prince Harry, The Express reported.

Producers said she would join a lineup of guest judges and culinary figures guiding contestants through the competition.

The announcement has quickly turned into a talking point ahead of the new season, highlighting both excitement and scepticism among viewers.

Sources: The Express

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK