MasterChef fans furious as Meghan Markle lands surprise role

A major TV announcement has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among viewers in Australia. Fans of a long-running cooking show have been left divided after a royal name appeared in its upcoming lineup.

According to The Express, the Duchess of Sussex is set to feature as a guest judge on the new season of MasterChef Australia, which is due to launch on Sunday.

The show confirmed her involvement in a social media post, describing her as a “SUPER special” addition returning to the country for the first time since 2018.

Fan backlash

While producers promoted the appearance as part of a “star-studded lineup,” some viewers responded with frustration online.

One person wrote: “What a way to ruin a good show!”

Another added: “And here I was looking forward to the new season! Tuning out!” while a third said: “I’ll be turning this one off then.”

The reaction reflects a broader divide among audiences whenever high-profile figures step into established formats.

Support grows

Despite the criticism, others welcomed the duchess’s involvement in the cooking series.

One fan commented, “How wonderful, this is a perfect guest! She had so many great recipes on the TIG and on her With Love, Meghan show, her recipes and her guests! A real foodie!”

Another wrote: “Oh, I LOVE this.” while a third added: “She’s in her element and back to what she loves: FOODIE!”

On screen return

The appearance was filmed during Meghan’s current visit to Australia with Prince Harry, The Express reported.

Producers said she would join a lineup of guest judges and culinary figures guiding contestants through the competition.

The announcement has quickly turned into a talking point ahead of the new season, highlighting both excitement and scepticism among viewers.

Sources: The Express



