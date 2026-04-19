Meghan reveals decade of online abuse in candid talk

A candid discussion with young people in Australia has highlighted the growing debate around social media and its impact.

During a visit to Melbourne, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her personal experience online, describing a decade of sustained abuse.

According to The Express, Meghan made the remarks at Swinburne University of Technology while meeting youth advocates focused on mental health.

She said: “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.”

Policy focus

Prince Harry used the discussion to point to broader regulatory efforts, framing the issue as one of accountability for tech companies.

He praised Australia’s decision to restrict social media access for under-16s, saying: “Australia took the lead.”

“All I will say is from a responsibility and leadership standpoint – epic,” he added, while acknowledging there are ongoing debates around such measures.

Harry argued that platforms themselves should bear responsibility for user safety, suggesting it should not fall solely on young people to manage risks online.

“It should have never, ever got to a ban,” he said, questioning what steps should follow such policies.

Speaking out

Meghan told the group that her experience reflects wider issues within the social media landscape.

“And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way,” she said.

She suggested that major platforms are structured in ways that reward negative behaviour and engagement, describing the industry as being driven by incentives that prioritise harmful content for clicks.

Message to youth

The duchess encouraged young people to remain resilient despite those pressures.

“Now, I’m still here,” she said, framing her experience as something she has endured rather than been defined by.

According to The Express, the couple also took part in a walk along Melbourne’s Yarra River during their visit, drawing attention from passersby.

They have repeatedly raised concerns about the effects of social media and called for stronger protections for users, particularly younger audiences.

Sources: The Express



