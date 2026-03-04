20 camels disqualified from Beauty Contest over Botox and lip fillers

A major camel beauty competition in Oman has been overshadowed by controversy after dozens of animals were disqualified.

Twenty camels have been disqualified from a major beauty contest in Oman after veterinarians discovered signs of cosmetic procedures.

The disqualifications took place at the 2026 Camel Beauty Show Festival in Al Musanaa. Organizers said the animals had been artificially enhanced in violation of competition rules.

According to event officials, some camels showed evidence of Botox injections to relax facial muscles. Others had lip fillers or signs of silicone reshaping to alter the appearance of their noses. Inspectors also reported cases of artificial hump inflation and growth hormone injections intended to improve muscle definition.

Big prizes, big temptation

Camel beauty contests are an important tradition in several Arab countries, including Oman. Judges typically look for features such as glossy coats, long necks, full lips, long eyelashes and well shaped humps.

Winning can also bring financial rewards. Owners may receive large cash prizes, and a winning camel can increase in value through breeding rights and future sales. That financial incentive has led some breeders to try to gain an unfair advantage.

In recent years, organizers have increased inspections in an effort to protect the integrity of the competitions.

Veterinarians warn that cosmetic procedures can pose serious health risks to the animals. Fillers may cause chronic inflammation, hormone injections can lead to imbalances and fertility issues, and Botox may interfere with normal chewing and drinking.

This is not the first controversy of its kind. Five years ago, 43 camels were disqualified from a similar contest after inspectors found evidence of cosmetic enhancements.

Sources: Oddity Central, Times of Oman