Meghan Markle ‘makes major move decision’ after “trash-talk” claims

A renewed focus on Hollywood opportunities is reportedly shaping Meghan Markle’s next move, as questions emerge over the couple’s long-term base in California.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be increasingly keen to position herself closer to the entertainment industry, where key business decisions and partnerships are made.

According to The Express, the shift in thinking comes as the Sussexes reassess their lifestyle in Montecito, where they have lived since relocating to the US in 2020.

Industry pull

Citing an unnamed source speaking to Heatworld, the report suggests Meghan believes distance from Los Angeles is limiting her ability to stay connected to influential circles.

The insider indicated she feels removed from the social and professional networks where major deals tend to take shape, prompting a desire to be more present in that environment.

They also claimed the current commute to the city for meetings and commitments has become increasingly impractical, taking up a significant portion of her day.

Local tensions

Alongside logistical concerns, the report points to unease within their existing neighbourhood.

The source alleged Meghan has grown frustrated with negative commentary from people nearby, contributing to a sense that she is not fully at ease in the area.

“She’s sick of having to lose 4 hours of her day in the car when she has meetings or appointments, and the fact that their neighbours continue to trash-talk them doesn’t exactly make her feel welcome,” the insider said.

Weighing options

The report suggests several locations closer to Los Angeles are under consideration, including areas popular with high-profile figures.

According to the insider, Meghan has shown interest in communities such as Brentwood or Bel Air, while also remaining open to alternatives that could suit both her and Prince Harry.

Other possibilities mentioned include Malibu and Calabasas, with the latter reportedly appealing due to existing connections in the area.

Practical limits

Despite the range of options, financial realities may influence any final decision.

The source suggested the idea of maintaining multiple high-value homes, including a potential property in New York, has been discussed but may not be achievable.

For now, the couple are said to be balancing professional ambitions with practical considerations as they look ahead.

Sources: The Express, Heatworld



