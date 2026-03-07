Meghan Markle told to “stick to influencer lane” after Harry’s humanitarian trip sparks backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent visit to the Middle East drew praise from global health leaders.

But the trip has also reignited debate over how the couple present their public work.

While officials thanked them for highlighting humanitarian issues, critics have questioned whether their joint approach still works.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent two days in Jordan taking part in meetings and visits tied to health and humanitarian efforts. According to the Daily Express, the couple met with Jordanian officials and senior health figures during the trip.

They also engaged with teams linked to the World Health Organization and visited initiatives focused on healthcare and mental health support. The visit included discussions with groups involved in delivering food relief for Gaza from the Jordanian capital, Amman.

World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later acknowledged the visit publicly.

In a post on X that included photos of the Sussexes, he wrote that he was “grateful” for their “generosity and compassion” and thanked them for helping bring “attention to the need for sustained action”.

Critics weigh in

Despite the praise from international officials, the visit attracted criticism online and in parts of the media.

Some commentators questioned the impact of the trip, with detractors describing it as a largely symbolic exercise.

The reaction has also revived discussion about the different public identities Harry and Meghan have developed since stepping back from royal duties.

Advice from PR expert

A communications specialist has suggested that the couple may benefit from separating their professional focus more clearly.

Renae Smith, founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, told the Daily Express that Prince Harry’s work in humanitarian spaces fits naturally with his long-standing public role.

“If I were advising them, I would actually separate the lanes more clearly. Harry continuing in humanitarian spaces makes sense,” she said.

Smith added that Meghan’s public direction appears to be moving toward lifestyle and commercial ventures.

“She is clearly building a lifestyle and commercial brand,” she told the newspaper.

