Meghan Markle wears Matteau silk shirt during MasterChef Australia appearance

Royal fashion choices frequently set off global shopping frenzies, as fans rush to copy effortless high-end looks.

Yet recreating designer outfits usually comes with a steep price tag. For those who want high-fashion elegance without spending a fortune, a recent high street bargain offers the perfect solution, reports The Express.

High street bargain

The Duchess of Sussex drew attention on Sunday during a surprise appearance on MasterChef. Wearing an all-black outfit from Australian brand Matteau, she displayed her signature minimalist style. According to The Express, her original silk blouse originally retailed for hundreds of pounds and is no longer available in stores.

Fashion enthusiasts do not need a luxury budget to copy the look. A remarkably similar alternative has hit the high street, featuring many of the same understated design details.

Currently marked down to 28 pounds in a seasonal sale, the budget blouse is less than half its original price. The design combines an open V-shaped neckline with a loose buttoning front and eye-catching wrist cuffs.

Made from a lightweight blend of linen and cotton, the shirt keeps wearers cool on warm days while preserving a clean structure. It comes in UK sizes 4 to 24.

Shopper rave reviews

Shoppers have posted glowing reviews online, praising both the fit and practical feel of the blouse. One happy buyer wrote: “Love the cut of this shirt, big collar and cuffs!”

Another reviewer highlighted how easily the item layers with existing summer clothes. According to The Express, the customer commented: “Really comfortable – great to wear on its own or over a dress. Just the right amount of detailing, a comfortable, thick fabric, and it has washed really well. Pleased with this for summer for a bit of extra sun coverage.”

A third reviewer noted that the shirt works across multiple seasons and occasions. The shopper stated: “I love this shirt, I got it for the warmer weather to wear with shorts, but I know it will be a staple that I can wear with jeans or over a dress. I like the detail on the buttons too.”

At 28 pounds, this affordable option offers the same chic simplicity as Meghan’s designer look without breaking the bank.

Sources: The Express