Prince Harry claims he is not ginger in bizarre podcast interview

Public figures often spend decades carefully managing their image in front of the cameras.

Even the smallest details about their appearance can become a recognizable part of their personal brand over time. Yet when past statements are compared with fresh interviews, even minor details can reveal surprising changes of mind, reports The Express.

A surprising claim

Prince Harry recently sat down for an interview that touched on personal grooming routines, the Invictus Games, and general life lessons. According to The Express, the 41-year-old duke appeared on former English rugby star Joe Marler’s podcast, “Joe Marler Will See You Now,” following a trip to the United Kingdom.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Marler asked the prince to reveal the one thing that people most often get wrong about him. Harry did not hesitate.

Addressing the widespread public perception surrounding his famous locks directly, he made a surprising declaration. Harry insisted: “Uh, that I’m not ginger.”

He then elaborated on how he prefers to describe his natural hair tone instead. Harry explained: “Yeah, people think I’m ginger. But, I’m more sort of like, sunset. Auburn.”

Past statements revisited

The bold claim surprised listeners and raised eyebrows among royal observers because it contrasts sharply with his own past comments. On the 2022 Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the duke used a very different label while reflecting on how his family first met Meghan Markle.

Recalling that initial meeting, Harry praised the strong impression his wife made on his family members. He said: “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed.”

He noted that his relatives seemed genuinely caught off guard by the introduction. Harry remarked: “Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. I think they were surprised.”

He then poked fun at himself using the very label he now denies. Harry joked: “Maybe they were surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman.”

Whether describing his locks as sunset, auburn, or ginger, the duke appears to have changed his mind about his trademark appearance.

Sources: The Express, Netflix