Melania breaks with Trump on LGBTQ rights after his Supreme Court victory

The ruling marks another victory for the American right.

Finding a middle ground in a fierce cultural debate is never easy.

When the highest court makes a definitive ruling on a controversial topic, politicians usually rush to pick a side.

Now, one highly visible figure is trying to walk a delicate line between two opposing camps.

Walking a fine line

First Lady Melania Trump recently weighed in on a major national shift.

According to The Hill she publicly supported a new legal ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports across the country.

However, she also emphasized her continued support for the broader community. Her carefully worded comments arrived just hours after a massive Supreme Court ruling.

“America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes,” the first lady posted on the social platform X.

“Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair. Both ideals are essential,” she stated.

The massive ruling

Her statement followed a landmark 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The justices officially ruled that individual states hold the power to ban transgender girls from competing on female school sports teams.

The high-profile decision kept strict athletic bans in place for both Idaho and West Virginia.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion for the conservative bench. He directly rejected ongoing arguments that the restrictions unconstitutionally discriminate based on gender identity.

Defending biological categories

Kavanaugh made the legal position of the court crystal clear for the nation.

“In other words, may schools determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex? The answer is yes,” he wrote in the official decision.

He maintained that local governments have the right to preserve biological categories for athletic competition.

“The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America,” Kavanaugh added.

A devastating blow

The ruling marks another victory for the American right. Conservative lawmakers have spent years pushing to restrict access to gender-affirming care and limit transgender athletic participation.

Civil rights advocates immediately condemned the judicial decision. Left-leaning groups warned the public about the severe emotional toll on young students.

“The Supreme Court ruled that states can ban transgender girls from school sports,” the ACLU posted on the social platform Bluesky.

“This is a devastating ruling for trans students across the country who simply want the freedom to play with their friends,” the group added.

Sources: The Hill, X, Bluesky