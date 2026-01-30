Melania documentary opens to weak ticket sales

A new film centred on the US first lady is arriving in cinemas around the world this week.

Despite heavy promotion and a high-profile premiere, early signs suggest audiences are hesitant. Commentators say the reaction reflects deeper political divisions.

Quiet opening

The documentary Melania premieres internationally on Friday and follows Melania Trump during the final 20 days before Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration, according to DR News.

Donald Trump promoted the film on his Truth Social platform, calling it a “MUST WATCH” and urging supporters to buy tickets quickly. However, early ticket sales suggest demand has been limited.

The US magazine Wired reviewed nearly 1,400 screenings scheduled for Friday and found that only two were sold out, both taking place before mid-afternoon in Florida and Missouri.

Mixed turnout

The film premiered in Washington DC on Thursday, with Donald Trump in attendance. Yet attendance elsewhere has been modest.

The Guardian reported that only one ticket was sold for the first screening at a cinema in Islington, London, earlier this week. While more tickets have since been purchased, none of the small screening rooms, seating between 25 and 50 people, are full.

High price tag

The muted response is notable given the scale of investment. Amazon MGM Studios bought the documentary for $40m and spent a further $35m on marketing, according to The New York Times.

Boxoffice Pro estimates the film will earn between $2m and $5m in its opening weekend. Several analysts cited by DR News say the film’s reception has been shaped by its politicisation.

Control and criticism

Attention has also focused on director Brett Ratner, who has not released a film since being accused of sexual assault in 2017. He denied the allegations and was never charged.

