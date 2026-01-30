Russians attacking on horseback hit by drone – the horses survived

The soldiers? Well …

The fighting along southern Ukraine’s front lines has produced scenes that feel out of another era, even as modern technology dominates the battlefield.

In one recent clash, Ukrainian troops say they faced an attack that looked more suited to history books than contemporary warfare.

The incident unfolded on a contested stretch of the Alexanderivka-Novopavlivka axis, where defenders were already braced for renewed pressure.

An unusual assault

Ukrainian forces repelled a mounted Russian assault near the village of Oleskiivka, according to the “Iron Falcons” UAV battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The unit reported on January 29 that its drone operators detected and disrupted a Russian cavalry group attempting to advance toward Ukrainian positions.

“Russian cavalry assaults are not a legend, but a real phenomenon, no matter how absurd it may sound,” the battalion said in a statement on Facebook.

Despite the uncommon nature of such tactics, the unit said Russian forces continue to probe Ukrainian lines using small assault groups, sometimes moving without armored vehicles and relying on horses to cross difficult terrain.

Drones and aftermath

Video released by the Iron Falcons shows a mounted group coming under attack near Oleskiivka and being neutralized before reaching defensive positions.

“It’s a pity for the horses, but they survived, unlike the Russians,” the battalion said, commenting on the outcome shown in the footage.

Ukrainian soldiers said early warnings from scouts allowed them to prepare for the approach and respond quickly, preventing any breakthrough.

This was not the first reported use of horses by Russian troops. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s 1st Separate Assault Brigade, named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, reported killing two Russian soldiers who advanced on horseback and later using the animals for evacuation tasks.

Brigade commander Dmytro “Perun” Filatov confirmed at the time that the horses were unharmed, with the unit stressing: “No animals were harmed during the defensive operation.”

Sources: Iron Falcons UAV Battalion, 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade; 1st Separate Assault Brigade, United24Media