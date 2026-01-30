Russia contradicts Donald Trump “one week” ceasefire – says he only asked for a few days

There is a huge difference between three days and a whole week – especially when you are freezing without any heating.

This winter, Russian drones and missiles have pounded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity or heating for days at a time, with temperatures far below freezing.

On Saturday, January 25, 2026, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was hit by another Russian barrage, and according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, emergency crews were still working to restore heat to at least 454 apartment buildings as of Thursday, Reuters reported.

But now the residents of Kyiv (and other Ukrainian cities) might get a break

Confusion is complete

Yesterday, Thursday January 29 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump said that, he had “personally asked” Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns for a week amid freezing temperatures in the war torn country.

According to Trump, Putin agreed to this, but now the whole thing has been shrouded in mystery.

Just a day after Trump’s claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, that Russia was only asked by Trump to halt attacks undtil February 1 2026 – meaning this Sunday, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Attacks continue overnight

Despite the diplomatic noise, Russian strikes continued across Ukraine. Moscow last carried out a major missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Jan. 24, leaving about 80% of the city without power amid freezing temperatures, according to local officials.

Further attacks followed. On Jan. 27, strikes hit energy facilities and homes in Odesa, killing at least three people and injuring dozens. Overnight on Jan. 30, Russia launched 111 drones and one ballistic missile, Ukrainian authorities said.

Six civilians were killed and 20 injured nationwide in air attacks reported that day. President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no overnight strikes on energy sites on Jan. 30, though facilities were hit the previous afternoon.

