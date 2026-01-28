Melania Trump’s cinema debut opens to empty theaters

Melania Trump documentary faces subdued opening night.

A new documentary centered on Melania Trump is arriving in cinemas worldwide after a costly promotional push.

Early signs from several U.S. cities, however, suggest the film may face a subdued start at the box office.

The documentary, distributed by Amazon, is debuting across hundreds of screens as interest in its opening night is closely watched.

Early screenings

According to cinema booking websites, no tickets had been sold for a 9:55 p.m. screening at Cinemark Jacksonville, described as the busiest movie theater in the metro-Jacksonville area. The seating chart showed all seats still available, including bulk purchases of up to 20 tickets.

Similar patterns appeared elsewhere.

One user on X shared an image from a 3:30 p.m. screening in Atlanta that also showed every seat unclaimed. “Zero sold in Atlanta. Opening night. Busy theater,” the user wrote.

Amazon, which reportedly spent $40 million (£29 million) on the project, has not commented publicly on ticket sales.

The film is scheduled to open in almost 30 countries. In the UK, it will be screened by major cinema chains including Odeon, Vue, Cineworld and Showcase.

However, Tim Richards, chief executive of Vue, told The Telegraph that interest in the documentary ahead of its UK release on Friday had so far been limited. He said early indicators suggested the film was unlikely to draw large audiences.

Inside the documentary

The film follows the 20 days leading up to the U.S. presidential inauguration in January 2025.

Melania Trump granted Amazon MGM Studios behind-the-scenes access during the period, offering what the film describes as a personal look at her life as she prepared to become First Lady.

Melania Trump said: “History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration. For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

Her own words

Speaking to Fox News, she emphasized the significance of the project.

“[This story] has never been told, and because the subject matter is historically consequential, it was imperative for me to produce a film of the highest cinematic standard, suitable exclusively in theaters worldwide.”

She added: “The 20 days of my life, preceding the U.S. Presidential inauguration, constitutes a rare and defining moment—one that warrants meticulous care, integrity, and uncompromising craftsmanship. I am proud to share this very specific moment of my life—20 days of intense transition and planning—with moviegoers and fans across the globe.”

Sources: The Telegraph, Fox News, cinema booking websites, Express