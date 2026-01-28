Melania Trump speaks out after violence in Minnesota

Melania Trump addresses unrest in Minneapolis following protester killings.

Others are reading now

United States First Lady Melania Trump urged Americans to “unite and peacefully protest” following violent demonstrations in Minneapolis that left two civilians dead.

She spoke after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, who was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Saturday.

“We need unity, I’m making a call for unity,” Melania Trump said during an interview on a Fox program, timed with the launch of her upcoming documentary Melania, which premieres in the United States on Friday.

Call for peaceful protest

Addressing the unrest in Minnesota, the First Lady said she opposed violence and emphasized the need for calm demonstrations.

“If they protest, they should protest peacefully,” she said.

Also read

Melania Trump added that President Donald Trump is working closely with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “so that everything is peaceful and without unrest.”

The killing of Pretti, who was shot by several ICE agents, marked a turning point for the White House. Following the incident, federal authorities scaled back a large immigration operation in Minneapolis that had involved the deployment of about 3,000 agents.

The operation had followed President Trump’s public focus on alleged cases of federal funds fraud involving members of the city’s Somali community.

Melania Trump’s message aligned with the White House’s more conciliatory approach in recent days.

Storm warning message

During the interview, Melania Trump also addressed Americans affected by the severe winter storm sweeping parts of the United States.

Also read

She said the federal government is working to ensure that citizens impacted by the extreme weather remain safe.

The First Lady also shared details about her documentary, set to be released on January 30. She described the film as a personal look at her return to the White House.

“It’s a story that shows what hasn’t been seen before,” she said. “The 20 days of transition between being a private person and being First Lady again. My business, my preferences before arriving last year back at the White House.”

Sources: EFE, Agerpres